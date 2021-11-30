VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.