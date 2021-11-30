Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

