Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.