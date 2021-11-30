Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,547 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

