Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 79,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 337.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

