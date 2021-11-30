Vetri (VLD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 40% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,088.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

