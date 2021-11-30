Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIR traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 199,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

