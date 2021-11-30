VIDT Datalink Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

