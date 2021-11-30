Vidya (VIDYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.13 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $508,357.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,503,329 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

