Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.55 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

