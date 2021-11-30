Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

V stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $195.78. 64,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,357. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

