VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.10.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,606 shares of company stock valued at $28,498,784.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VIZIO by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 177,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.