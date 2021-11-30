VNX Exchange Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00234301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00088422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.