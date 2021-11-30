Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.70 ($87.16) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.85 ($73.70).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €49.17 ($55.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

