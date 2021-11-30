Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.85 ($73.70).

VNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.10 ($81.93) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.54 ($0.61) on Tuesday, reaching €49.17 ($55.88). The stock had a trading volume of 7,544,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.55.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

