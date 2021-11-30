Vp plc Announces Dividend of GBX 10.50 (LON:VP)

Vp plc (LON:VP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VP stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 997.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 953.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a PE ratio of -81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

