W Resources (LON:WRES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.60

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 331363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £6.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.