Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 354.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKCMF. Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $124.70 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

