Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.7% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 885.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

