Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.7% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,898. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

