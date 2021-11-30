Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

