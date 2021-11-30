Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

