Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.