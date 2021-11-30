Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

