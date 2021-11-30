Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $396.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.