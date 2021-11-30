Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

