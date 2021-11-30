Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after purchasing an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.