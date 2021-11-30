Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.13 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

