Wanchain Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Wanchain has a market cap of $168.92 million and $4.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00201801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.34 or 0.00677968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,665,086 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.