Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 9,187 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

