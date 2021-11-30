Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.70. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

