WaykiChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.83 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $35.31 million and $2.83 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00237141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011773 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

