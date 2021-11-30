WazirX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.72 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $390.43 million and $37.72 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.10 or 0.08023878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.53 or 1.00005015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021835 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

