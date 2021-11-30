Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 10,924 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

