Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 418 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Popular were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.