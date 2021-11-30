Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS: JMPLY) recently:

11/29/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/26/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/26/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/23/2021 – Johnson Matthey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

11/19/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Johnson Matthey was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/13/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JMPLY stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

