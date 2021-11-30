Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/24/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/15/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/21/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2021 – Compagnie Financière Richemont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

