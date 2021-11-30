WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.62 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 677622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.12.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

