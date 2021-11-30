Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 158,784 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of Steelcase worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

