Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

