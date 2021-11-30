Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
NI opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
NiSource Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
