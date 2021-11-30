Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.07 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.