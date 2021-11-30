Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 62,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 807.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 408,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $9,154,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

