Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Switch were worth $12,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Switch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Switch by 132,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 28.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,839,055 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,259 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

