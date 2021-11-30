Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,775 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,283. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

