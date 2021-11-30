Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 182,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,674,342. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

