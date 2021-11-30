Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after acquiring an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,158. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

