Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.79. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,586. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $447.82 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

