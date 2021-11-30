Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 304,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,468. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

