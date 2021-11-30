Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

