Wendell David Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 11,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

